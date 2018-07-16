Lista de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2018

MEJOR ROCK

Fall Out Boy – "Champion" – Island Records

Foo Fighters – "The Sky Is A Neighborhood" – RCA Records

Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes" – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Linkin Park – "One More Light" – Warner Bros. Records

Panic! At The Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" – Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds to Mars – "Walk On Water" – Interscope Records

VIDEO CON UN MESAJE

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – "Liberated" – Columbia Records

Drake – ‘God's Plan" – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Janelle Monáe – "PYNK" – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records

Jessie Reyez – "Gatekeeper" – Island Records

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – "1-800-273-8255" – Def Jam Recordings

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Alessia Cara – "Growing Pains" – Def Jam Recordings – Cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry" – Republic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Cinematography by Benoit Debie

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – "River" – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes – "In My Blood" – Island Records – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Directed by Ricky Saix

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records – Directed by Hiro Murai

Drake – "God's Plan" – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records – Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran – "Perfect" – Atlantic Records – Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something" – RCA Records – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes – "In My Blood" – Island Records – Directed by Jay Martin

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole – "ATM" – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records – Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe – "Make Me Feel" – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA – "The Weekend" – TDE/RCA Records – Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do" – Big Machine Records – Art Direction by Brett Hess

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – "Lonely Together" – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by KPP

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – "Walk On Water" – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "All The Stars" – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris

Maroon 5 – "Wait" – 222/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do" – Big Machine Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – "Finesse (Remix)" – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – "Havana" – Syco Music/Epic Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records – Choreography by Sherrie Silver

Dua Lipa – "IDGAF" – Warner Bros. Records – Choreography by Marion Motin

Justin Timberlake – "Filthy" – RCA Records – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – "Finesse (Remix)" – Atlantic Records – Editing by Jacquelyn London

The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records – Editing by Ernie Gilbert

Janelle Monáe – "Make Me Feel" – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Editing by Deji Laray

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – "Lemon" – i am OTHER/Columbia Records – Editing by Taylor Ward

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do" – Big Machine Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo