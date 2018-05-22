Fotógrafos de la Boda Real cuentan el detrás de cámaras del gran día de Meghan y Harry

  • Por
    &

por Jess Cohen | Traducido por  | mar., 22 may. 2018 9:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding, fashion

DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images

El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle oficialmente son marido y mujer.

Los dos se dieron el sí el sábado 19 de mayo en la Capilla de St. George del Castillo de Windsor, frente a la reina Isabel II, el príncipe WilliamKate Middleton y una lista de invitados célebres. Durante el día especial, varios fotógrafos capturaron los increíbles momentos, desde la caminata de Meghan por el altar, hasta el primer beso de los dos como pareja casada.

Los fotógrafos que estuvieron en la boda real ahora comparten detalles detrás de cámras con Press Association. Uno de ellos fue Danny Lawson quien capturó desde uno de los órganos una hermosa foto de Meghan caminando hacia el altar.

También lee

Meghan Markle conquista a todos en su primer compromiso público como esposa del príncipe Harry

ESC: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Moments

DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images

"Pudo haber sido una ‘foto de nada', de simplemente ella caminando hacia el altar. Pero la luz fue tan fantástica que le ha dado a la foto una vida más larga de la esperada", explicó. "Rayos de luz venían de las ventanas y tuve que tomar una decisión: ¿la tomo a través de la luz o de las sombras? Escogí la luz para lograr una imagen más contrastante y resultó ser la decisión correcta".

Él también es el fotógrafo que capturó el primer beso de la pareja desde su puesto en la capilla. "Usé un lente con un zoom poderoso y la tomé desde adentro", reveló. "Ocurrió tan rápido. Si se retrasaban o esperaban por la gente, quizás no la hubiese capturado, así que para mí fue perfecto".

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Una de las fotos más comentadas de la boda real se tomó poco después de la ceremonia. El fotógrafo Yui Mok tomó una imagen de Meghan y Harry pasando por debajo de él durante la procesión en carruaje. Él se encontraba en el techo del pasaje George IV Gateway del Castillo de Windsor cuando capturó la memorable foto de la pareja, en donde aparecen tomados de la mano.

Sobre ese momento, él le contó a PA, "Tenía una ventana de menos de un segundo para esa imagen en particular. Tuve que enfocar a través de la reja de metal desde donde estaba parado. ¡Estoy muy feliz de haber logrado algo!".

Fotos

Los mejores momentos de la Boda Real de Meghan Markle & el Príncipe Harry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Reception

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Esa noche, Harry y Meghan se cambiaron de vestuario y los fotografió Steve Parsons mientras salían del Castillo de Windsor hacia la recepción nocturna.

"Sucedió tan rápido, yo era el único fotógrafo allí así que no había segunda oportunidad", recordó. "Fue alrededor de las 7:30 p.m. de la noche al final de un largo día, la iluminación fue un reto. Cuando tus imágenes reciben tanta atención, tienes la adrenalina de no poder cometer un error".

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Royals , Royal Wedding , Apple News , Noticias
Lo Último
Thalia

El perfecto reencuentro de Timbiriche

The Tonight Show, Emilia Clarke

No creerás lo que hizo Emilia Clarke con tal de ver la Boda Real

Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Miley Cyrus irrumpió en la casa de Jimmy Kimmel y lo golpeó en los testículos con un martillo

Luis Miguel, la serie

La camiseta que resume el odio hacia el papá de Luis Miguel se agotó en México

Nick Jonas, 2018 Met Gala

¿Nick Jonas tiene un crush con Jenna Dewan?

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Colosseum, Rome

¡Atención! ¡Katy Perry confirma que no está soltera!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle conquista a todos en su primer compromiso público como esposa del príncipe Harry

Tu destino para las noticias de entretenimiento, espectáculo,        
celebridades, moda, cultura pop y los shows de E!
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. Todos Los Derechos Reservados