No filter needed. I remember taking this image of this magical human with a tiny magical human inside. Nicole, you are the warmth of the sun, you are the light of the moon, you are the air in my breath and the ground beneath my feet. How lucky I am to witness you in your most natural and powerful state; as a mother. I’m so profoundly grateful to you for the great sacrifice, patience, will and strength to grow, nurture and push this tiny little angel into the world. You inspire me every day to learn and alongside learning from you there is no doubt in my mind that we will be the parents we’ve always dreamed of being. Happy 1st Mother’s Day honey. What a special day, like every day, to spend in the California sun with you and our cub. Love, Baby Daddy aka Ian

