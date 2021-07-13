Lista de nominados a los Emmys 2021

Te has reído de las comedias, llorado por los dramas y te has dado atracones de tus series preferidas durante horas y horas. Ahora es el momento de saber cuáles de tus shows de televisión favoritos compiten por el premio mayor.
Ron Cephas Jones y Jasmine Cephas Jones anunciaron a los nominados para los Emmy Awards 2021 durante una ceremonia virtual el martes, 13 de julio. Las estrellas hicieron historia en los Emmys 2020 al convertirse en el primer dúo padre-hija en ganar premios Emmy por actuación en el mismo año: Ron en la categoría de Mejor Actor Invitado en una categoría de Serie Dramática por su trabajo en This Is Us y Jasmine en la Mejor Actriz en una Serie Corta de Comedia o Drama por su papel en #FREERAYSHAWN.
"Ha sido un año extraordinario en el que la televisión unió a familias multigeneracionales en un amor compartido por sus programas favoritos", dijo el presidente y director ejecutivo de la Academia de Televisión, Frank Scherma, en un comunicado de prensa. "Así que parece apropiado que estos dos artistas consumados anuncien los nominados al Emmy de este año mientras reconocemos y celebramos los programas excepcionales y el talento que están elevando y redefiniendo la televisión".
Por supuesto, los fanáticos tendrán que esperar hasta la gran noche para ver qué serie se lleva un trofeo a casa. Organizado por Cedric the Entertainer, la edición Nº73 de los Emmy Awards se transmitirán en vivo el domingo 19 de septiembre.
Pero por ahora, vayamos a las nominaciones. Deslízate hacia abajo para ver la lista completa de contendientes.
Mejor Serie de Comedia
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rose Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Comedia
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie de Comedia
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chapelle, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live
Mejor Serie de Drama
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Drama
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Gennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandarlorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Drama
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Claire Foy, The Crown
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie de Drama
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Madalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Limitada o Película
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Limitada o Película
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Mejor Serie Limitada
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Mejor Película de Televisión
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie's Love
Uncle Frank
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Mejor Dirección para una Serie de Comedia
B Positive, "Pilot," James Burrows
Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello
Mom, "Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak," James Widdoes
Ted Lasso, "Biscuits," Zach Braff
Ted Lasso, "The Hope That Kills You," MJ Delaney
Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again," Apple TV+, Declan Lowney
The Flight Attendant, "In Case of Emergency," Susanna Fogel
Mejor Guion para una Serie de Comedia
Girls5eva, "Pilot, Meredith Scardino
Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
Pen15, "Play," Maya Erskine
Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again," Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Ted Lasso, "Pilot," Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
The Flight Attendant, "In Case Of Emergency," Steve Yockey
Mejor Dirección para una Serie de Drama
Bridgerton, "Diamond Of The First Water," Julie Anne Robinson
Pose, "Series Finale," Steve Canals
The Crown, "Fairytale," Benjamin Caron
The Crown, War, Jessica Hobbs
The Handmaid's Tale, "The Wilderness," Liz Garbus
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 9: The Marshal," Jon Favreau
Mejor Guion para una Serie de Drama
Lovecraft Country, "Sundown," Misha Green"
Pose, "Series Finale," Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J
The Boys, "What I Know," Rebecca Sonnenshine
The Crown, "War," Peter Morgan
The Handmaid's Tale, "Home," Yahlin Chang
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 16: The Rescue," Jon Favreau
Mejor Dirección para una Serie Limitada o Película
Hamilton, Thomas Kail
I May Destroy You, "Ego Death," Sam Miller, Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You, "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes," Sam Miller
Mare of Easttown, Craig Zobel
The Queen's Gambit, Scott Frank
The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins
WandaVision, Matt Shakman
Mejor Guion para una Serie Limitada o Película
I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel
Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby
The Queen's Gambit, Scott Frank
WandaVision, "Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience," Jac Schaeffer
WandaVision, "Previously On," Laura Donney
WandaVision, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" Chuck Haward, Peter Cameron
Mejor Serie de Variedad
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Mejor Programa de Competición
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Mejor Host para un Reality o Programa de Competición
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Top Chef
Mejor Reality Show Estructurado
Antiques Roadshow
Property Brothers: Forever Home
Queer Eye
Running Wild With Bear Grylls
Shark Tank
Mejor Reality Show Sin Estructura
Becoming
Below Deck
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset
Mejor Comedia, Drama o Variedad en Formato Corto
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections
Reno 911!
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News
The Randy Rainbow Show
Mejor Actor en una Comedia, Drama o Variedad en Formato Corto
Brendan Scannell, Bonding
John Travolta, Die Hart
Kevin Hart, Die Hart
J.B. Smoove, Mapleworth Murders
John Lutz, Mapleworth Murders
Mejor Actriz en una Comedia, Drama o Variedad en Formato Corto
Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart
Keke Palmer, Keke Palmer's Turnt Up With The Taylors
Paula Pell, Mapleworth Murders
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!
Mejor Serie de Reality o No Ficción de Formato Corto
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed and Waxxed
Inside Pixar
Pose: Identity, Family, Community
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man
Mejor Serie de Variedad de Sketches
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Mejor Especial de Variedad (En Vivo)
Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Mejor Especial de Variedad (Pre-Grabado)
8:46: Dave Chapelle
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We Vote
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne's American Utopia
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton
Mejor Especial o Serie de No Ficción con Host
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell
VICE
Mejor Dirección para una Serie de Variedad
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Trump & Election Results/F*ck 2020," Christopher Werner
Late Night With Seth Meyers, "Episode 1085a" Alexander J. Vietmeier
Real Time With Bill Maher, "Episode 1835," Paul G. Casey
Saturday Night Live, "Host: Dave Chapelle," Don Roy King
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, " "Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods," Jim Hoskinson
Mejor Dirección para un Especial de Variedad
8:46: Dave Chapelle, Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar, Dave Chappelle
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We Vote, Thomas Schlamme
Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham
David Byrne's American Utopia, Spike Lee
Friends: The Reunion, Ben Winston
Mejor Guion para una Serie de Variedad
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Amber Ruffin Show
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Mejor Guion para un Especial de Variedad
8:46: Dave Chapelle
Bo Burnham: Inside
John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse - Into The MAGAverse
Mejor Documental o Serie de No Ficción
Allen V. Farrow
American Masters
City So Real
Pretend It's a City
Secrets of The Whales
Mejor Documental o No Ficción
Boys State
Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
The Social Dilemma
Tina