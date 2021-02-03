Lista de nominados a los Golden Globes 2021

Mejor Actriz en Película Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor Actor en Película Drama

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Mejor banda sonora original en una película

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

Mejor actor de reparto en una película

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray. On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami