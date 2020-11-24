Mira la lista completa de nominados a los Grammy Awards 2021

Mejor Álbum Vocal Jazz

Ona, Thana Alexa

Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What's The Hurry, Kenny Washington

Mejor Álbum Americana

Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms Of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger

World On The Ground, Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado, Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams

Mejor Álbum de Blues Contemporáneo

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito

Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice, G. Love

Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars

Mejor Álbum Musical Global

FU Chronicles, Antibalas

Twice As Tall, Burna Boy

Agora, Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar, Tinariwen

Mejor Álbum Mundial Hablado (Incluye poesía, audio-libros y storytelling)

Acid For The Children: A Memoir, Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth, Rachel Maddow

Catch And Kill, Ronan Farrow

Charlotte's Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Mejor Film Musical

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys

Black Is King, Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZ Top

Mejor Actuación R&B

"Lightning & Thunder," Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

"Black Parade," Beyonce

"All I Need," Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head," Brittany Howard

"See Me," Emily King

Mejor Álbum R&B

Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons

Take Time, Giveon

To Feel Love/d, Luke James

Bigger Love, John Legend

All Rise, Gregory Porter

Mejor Video Musical

"Adore You," Harry Styles

"Brown Skin Girl," Beyoncé

"Life Is Good," Future featuring Drake

"Lockdown," Anderson /Paak

"Goliath," Woodkid

Mejor Actuación Pop Solista

"Yummy," Justin Bieber

"Say So," Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa

"Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles

Mejor Canción Rap

"The Bigger Picture"

"The Box"

"Laugh Now Cry Later"

"Rockstar"

"Savage"

Mejor Álbum Rap

Black Habits, D Smoke

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

King's Disease, Nas

The Allegory, Royce Da 5'9"