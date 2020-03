La chiste del príncipe William sobre el coronavirus que no gustó a nadie

View this post on Instagram

🤹 Joining the @galwaycircus for a spot of juggling — this year will see @Galway2020 host the European Capital of Culture on behalf of Ireland – a showcase of events highlighting the richness and diversity of Irish culture, and the country’s proud history of artistic endeavour. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special event at Tribeton featuring several #Galway2020 acts, including Livefeed, Hoops and the Galway Community Circus, and met performers, young people and volunteers. #RoyalVisitIreland