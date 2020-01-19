Las parejas más HOT en los SAG Awards 2020

Hollywood sabe perfectamente que el mejor accesorio en una alfombra roja es presumir una relación estable.
Y la alfombra roja de los SAG Awards fue un claro ejemplo de ello.
Aquí nuestras parejas favoritas.
por JP | Traducido por | dom., 19 ene. 2020 6:38 PM
John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
The funny Saturday Night Live cast member and Oscar-nominated actress stopped for a few pics on the red carpet before heading into the show, where Johansson is up for three awards.
Amy Sussman/WireImage
The songwriter and Stranger Things performer owned the carpet when they arrived dressed to the nines.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
The adorable duo, who met while working together on Orange is the New Black, stunned on the red carpet together.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
The Stranger Things stars take a day from fighting of Demogorgons to pose on the red carpet.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Love that for her. SAG Awards nominee Catherine O'Hara stunned in a copper Marc Jacobs gown alongside her husband, who may have the best dressed date of the night!
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Game of Thrones actor and his girlfriend take some pictures before the big show, where the cast of Thrones is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Stranger Things actress turns heads in a gorgeous pink gown alongside her husband.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
The Stranger Things star and his model girlfriend are one seriously good looking couple.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
The actor, who is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for his involvement with Big Little Lies, poses with Tricia Travis at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
The star of The Princess Bride and his lovely wife shined on the red carpet.
