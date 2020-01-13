Lista de nominados al Oscar 2020

Ellos desfilarán por la Alfombra Roja el próximo 9 de febrero.

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció la lista de personas y producciones que se enlistan para llevarse en anhelado Oscar, máximo galardón de la industria, el próximo 9 de febrero.

El actor coreano-estadounidense John Cho (Searching) y la actriz y productora Issa Rae, creadora de series web como Awkward Black Girl, fueron los encargados de leer la lista de nominados.

Aquí las diferentes categorías.

Mejor actor de reparto

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time..In Hollywood

Mejor actriz de reparto

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Mejor Actor principal

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Mejor Actriz principal

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy

Diseño de vestuario

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood

 

 

Mejor cortometraje animado

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Mejor cortometraje Live action

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister 

Mejor Edición de sonido

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor película animada

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

 

Mejor documental

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

 

Mejor documental corto

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Rum Cha-Cha

 

Mejor Película extranjera

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

 

Mejor canción original

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" Toy Story 4

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" Rocketman

"I'm Standing With You" Breakthrough

"Into the Unknown" Frozen 2

"Stand Up" Harriet

 

Mejor Película

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Parasite

 

Mejor maquillaje y estilismo

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

 

Mejor efectos visuales

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

 

Mejor diseño de producción

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time Hollywood

Parasite

 

Mejor Guión Adaptado

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

 

Mejor Guión Original

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

 

Mejor Cinematografía

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

Mejor Director

The Irishman-Martin Scorsese

Joker- Todd Phillips

1917-Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood-Quentin Tarantino

 

Mejor edición

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

 

