A little poetry for this Monday: Words, wide night. Somewhere, on the other side of this wide night and the distance between us, I am thinking of you. The room is turning slowly away from the moon. This is pleasurable. Or should I cross that out and say it is sad? In one of the tenses I'm singing an impossible desire that you cannot hear. La la la...see? I close my eyes and imagine the dark hills I would have to cross to reach you. For I am in love with you and this is what it is like in words. -Carol Ann Duffy Words for the soul. I am currently in Mexico getting ready for Miss World 2019! So excited to see the girls in London! Have a great week. Love, Van.