Las 12 grandes favoritas del Miss Universo 2019

#AsSheIs This is the skin I wake up in every day. I love playing with makeup and being glam, but I've also grown to love the skin I wake up in acne scars, moles and all. I too have days where I dont feel confident, or my insecurities are louder...but that's okay. Loving yourself as you are is a journey, but it's a journey worth taking. Tagging my loves @binibiningnicolecordoves @sandralemonon to take part in the #AsSheIs challenge 🧡 #MissUniverse @missuniverse