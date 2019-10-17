Los mejores looks de la Alfombra Roja de los Latin American Music Awards 2019

  • Por
    &

por JP | Traducido por  | jue., 17 oct. 2019 5:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Greeicy Rendon, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

La alfombra roja de los Latin American Music Awards estuvo repleta de momentos inolvidables, no solo porque convocó a lo más selecto de la música latina, sino porque todos los asistentes se esmeraron para lucir tal y como son: ¡Verdaderas estrellas!

Míralas aquí.

Ne-Yo, Crystal Renay, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ne-Yo & Crystal Renay

Sealed with a smooch! 

Becky G, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Becky G

Taking a walk on the wild side! The Mala Santa songstress steps out for the Latin AMAs. 

Jason Derulo, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jason DeRulo

In just a few moments, the R&B singer will take the stage for an epic performance.

Continúa abajo

Catherine Siachoque, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Catherine Siachoque

The telenovela star brings the drama in a geometric-inspired gown.

Erin Lim, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Erin Lim

Her boots were made for walking! 

Wisin y Yandel, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Wisin & Yandel

The Puerto Rican reggaeton duo stands to take him three Latin AMAs. 

Continúa abajo

Chiquis Rivera, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Chiquis Rivera

Jenni Rivera's famous daughter steps out in style. 

Angelica Vale, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Angelica Vale

The Mexican-born actress is serving looks on the red carpet.

Christian Acosta, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Christian Acosta

He never disappoints! The Telemundo and E! star is working the red carpet.

Continúa abajo

Emilia, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Emilia

She's gone with the wind fabulous!

Ne-Yo, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ne-Yo

The R&B singer steps out with a smile. 

Luis Figueroa, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Luis Figueroa

Looking good, Luis.

Continúa abajo

Sebastian Lletget, Becky G, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sebastian Lletget & Becky G

Couple goals. 'Nuff said!

Eugenio Derbez, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Eugenio Derbez

The Overboard star nails the animal print trend.

Ana Maria Polo, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ana Maria Polo

Caso Cerrado is in session!

Continúa abajo

Justin Quiles, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Justin Quiles

The singer goes for a bold turquoise suit.

Greeicy Rendon, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Greeicy Rendon

A vision in white!

Farruko, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Farruko

Puerto Rico's hottest star is ready for the night ahead.

Continúa abajo

Zion & Lennox, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Zion & Lennox

The reggaeton music duo show up in their finest of threads. 

Lenin Ramirez, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lenin Ramirez

The singer is nominated for Favorite Regional Mexican Album tonight.

Jessica Cediel, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jessica Cediel

We're giving this social media sensation 10's across the board. 

Continúa abajo

Nacho, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Nacho

The Venezuelan pop singer gets flashy. 

Matias Novoa, Isabella Castillo, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Matias Novoa & Isabella Castillo

These two stars are always better together.

Christian Nodal, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Christian Nodal

The" No Te Contaron Mal" singer is up for three awards tonight, including Artist of the Year.

Continúa abajo

Los Sebastianes, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Banda Los Sebastianes

The Regional Mexican group is nominated for Best Song. 

Chiquibaby, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chiquibaby

The radio personality sparkles in silver. 

Sech, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sech

This rising star is representing Panama tonight.

Continúa abajo

Ninel Conde, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ninel Conde

Glam should be this celeb's middle name. 

Jessica Carrillo, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Jessica Carrillo

The Telemundo star shines from within, but her silver dress certainly didn't hurt!

Eix, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Eix

Say cheese!

Continúa abajo

Kimberly Reyes, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Kimberly Reyes

The social media starlet isn't afraid to show a little skin.

Gian Varela, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Gian Varela

The music producer shows off his signature style.

T3r Elemento, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

T3r Elemento

This Regional Mexican group is up for four awards tonight.

Continúa abajo

Catriona Gray, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Catriona Gray

Miss Universe 2018 is in the building!

Gente De Zona, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Gente De Zona

Dynamic duo alert. 

Myke Towers, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Myke Towers

The Puerto Rican rapper shows up and shows out.

Continúa abajo

Jeidimar Rijos, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jeidimar Rijos

La Voz's winner is all smiles. 

Momo, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Momo

We're green with envy over the singer's sensational curves. 

El Micha, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

El Micha

Reggaeton is representing big time at the Latin AMAs!

Continúa abajo

Ana Jurka, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ana Jurka

The Telemundo star goes for an ombre design. 

Yashua, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstockck

Yashua

The singer takes a bold fashion risk. 

Mariah, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstockck

Mariah

Talk about a hot take on the LBD!

Continúa abajo

Lenier, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Lenier

Suave! The singer is ready to rock the Latin AMAs. 

Farina, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Farina

Work it! The singer oozes sex appeal in this hot pink number.

Iamchino, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

IAmChino

Pitbull fans will recognize this attendee as his longtime DJ. Dale! 

Continúa abajo

Cynthia Bague, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Cynthia Bague

The star's flashy look doubles as a statement on the dangers of distracted driving. 

Megumi Bowles, Fer Vazquez, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Megumi Bowles & Fer Vazquez

Date night done so right! 

Lupita Infante, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Lupita Infante

The singer proves everything that glitters really is gold. 

Continúa abajo

Fotos

See More From Alfombra roja de los Latin AMAs 2019

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Noticias , Alfombra Roja
Tu destino para las noticias de entretenimiento, espectáculo,        
celebridades, moda, cultura pop y los shows de E!
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. Todos Los Derechos Reservados

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.