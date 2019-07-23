¡Lista de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2019!

por Marco Salazar | Traducido por | mar., 23 jul. 2019 9:51 AM
¡No querrás perderte los MTV Video Music Awards 2019!
Las nominaciones para los VMAs de este año se anunciaron con Taylor Swift y Ariana Grande como las grandes competidoras riñéndose 10 categorías respectivamente. A ellas les siguen Billie Eilish con 9 y Lil Nas X con 8.
Este año, los legendarios premios incluyen dos nuevos renglones: Mejor K-Pop y Video for Good.
Desde ahora y hasta el 15 de agosto, los fanáticos de la música pueden emitir sus votos en vma.mtv.com en 14 categorías diferentes, incluyendo "Video del Año", "Artista del Año" y más. Los fans también podrán votar a través de las redes sociales.
El comediante Sebastián Maniscalco será el anfitrión de la ceremonia anual, que tendrá lugar a fines del próximo mes.
¡Mira la lista completa de nominados!
VIDEO DEL AÑO
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Drake – "In My Feelings"
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
Tanner Grant
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
PUSH ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
MEJOR POP
5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
MEJOR HIP HOP
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"
Cardi B – "Money"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE"
MEJOR R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better"
Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been"
Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"
Ella Mai – "Trip"
Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves"
Clasos
MEJOR K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"
Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love"
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog"
NCT 127 – "Regular"
EXO – "Tempo"
MEJOR LATINO
Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA"
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough"
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma"
Maluma – "Mala Mía"
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
MEJOR DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki"
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name"
Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"
Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity"
MEJOR ROCK
The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"
Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick"
Imagine Dragons – "Natural"
Lenny Kravitz – "Low"
Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes"
twenty one pilots – "My Blood"
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Halsey – "Nightmare"
The Killers – "Land of the Free"
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train"
John Legend – "Preach"
Lil Dicky – "Earth"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks
Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
Getty Images for iHeartMedia
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Billie Eilish – "when the party's over"
FKA twigs – "Cellophane"
Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman"
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us"
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
Solange – "Almeda"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It"
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Solange – "Almeda"
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"
Billie Eilish – "hostage"
Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Solange – "Almeda"
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp
Ariana Grande y Demi Lovato confirman su apoyo a Scooter Braun en el drama con Taylor Swift
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?