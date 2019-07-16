¡La lista completa de nominados a los Emmy 2019!

por Esther Montes | mar., 16 jul. 2019 9:12 AM

Los llamados Oscars de la televisión finalmente dieron a conocer la lista de nominados a lo mejor de 2019.

Entre la lista podremos ver a viejos conocidos, como Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, This is UsBetter Call Saul; también algunos nombres y títulos que a los fans les emocionará tanto o más que a nosotros.

Conoce a los nominados en los Emmys 2019:

MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE

Mahershela Ali (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape From Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape From Dannemora)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

MEJOR ACTOR COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kiminsky Method)

Bill Vader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ COMEDIA

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

 

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMA

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMA

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

MEJORES PELÍCULAS PARA LA TELEVISIÓN

Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

MEJOR MINISERIE

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse / Vorse

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

MEJOR COMEDIA

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt's Creek

Veep

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This is Us

Los Emmsy 2019 se transmitirán el próximo 22 de septiembre. 

