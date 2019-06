El talento latinoamericano volvió a reunirse en Miami para dejarlo claro: Latinoamérica está dando pasos de gigante en la pasarela de la moda mundial. Mira quiénes fueron los diseñadores que se presentaron en esta edición y cuáles fueron sus propuestas.

View this post on Instagram

This spot resumes our new collection Romance by @arcadiodiazofficial at @miamifashionweek . We want to thanks all the people who were involved in this event, especially to @godomrep @massielolm @consudom.mia @antoniobanderasoficial @miamifashionweek @miamifashionweeksummit for your kindly invitation to represent the Dominican Republic at Miami Fashion Week, thanks @katherinecordero55 for the fine Jewelry that all models were wearing during the runway show, @gregorybydesignofficial @gbydesigny @abraham_diazm @mirlamontero @nennydm @barbaradiazm for the production of our runway, Background and Illustration @visualbrands , Music by @eduardojavith , Photography, video and this excellent production by @fabricafotoyvideo , thanks @kerlyruiz85 @mariamhabach @alejandratamayomodel @mariandre_vs @camildani7 and all models that kindly participate at our runway show. Also want to thanks all influencers that improve day by day all brands and designers #mfw2019 #guayabera #guayaberas #guayaberastyle #miamifashion #godomrep #dominicanrepublic #usa #miami #venezuela