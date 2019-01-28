Dove Cameron fue duramente criticada en Instagram y así se defiende

por Esther Montes | Traducido por  | lun., 28 ene. 2019 10:19 AM

Dove Cameron ha vuelto a confirmar por qué las redes sociales no son su lugar favorito.

Para los fans no es un secreto que hace algunos meses, la protagonista del musical Clueless reveló que no le agradan las redes sociales a debido a la presión que suelen tener sobre una persona. Sin embargo, pese a su disgusto, la actriz ha continuado compartiendo parte de su vida en sus perfiles aunque a veces esta acción le genere problemas.

Hace unos días, Dove publicó un video donde aparece sobre una cama, modelando un bikini. Su figura, su edad, y la acción detonaron una ola de señalamientos por parte de sus seguidores.

Para algunos seguidores, la actriz dio un mensaje erróneo a las fans más jóvenes, quienes a su corta edad podrían creer que posar en bikini y grabarse no tendría por qué tener consecuencias. A otros les generó conflicto su delgada figura, recordándole que tampoco ese era un buen ejemplo para sus seguidoras.

La protagonista de Los Descendientes rápidamente respondió a las críticas:

"Me encanta el cuerpo femenino. (Chicos, si estoy en un traje de baño, a mis 23 años y esto te está volviendo loco, tienes que reevaluar lo que te hace sentir así, también sentirte más cómodo con el cuerpo humano)".

Horas más tarde de esa publicación, la actriz compartió una obra de William Bouguereau, titulada "El nacimiento de Venus", para dar un mensaje más fuerte sobre el cuerpo de la mujer.

"El cuerpo humano no es ofensivo. Dejen de objetizar a las mujeres a tal grado de creer que algo natural y hermoso pueda ser ofensivo".

¿De lado de quién estás?

