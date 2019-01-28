Así fue el alocado after party de los SAG Awards 2019

  • Por
    &

por Juan Pablo Fernandez-Feo | Traducido por  | lun., 28 ene. 2019 7:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Cuando el show se acaba comienza la verdadera fiesta...

Una vez entregados todos los premios a sus respectivos ganadores, comienza la verdadera fiesta.

Ya nadie debe guardar las composturas y la champaña comienza a hacer efecto.

¿Amamos los after parties! Y el del SAG Award estuvo realmente bueno ¿Por qué?

Miren las imágenes y únanse a la fiesta.

Chadwick Boseman, Darren Criss, 2019 SAG Awards, After Party

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Chadwick Boseman y Darren Criss

La celebración es grande cuando eres uno de los ganadores.

Mike Myers and Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 SAG Awards, After Party

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Mike Myers y Lupita Nyong'o

¡El trofeo no se comparte!

Rumer Willis, 2019 SAG Awards, After Party

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Rumer Willis

La actriz, hija de Bruce Willis y Demi Moore, también se unió a la celebración.

Continúa abajo

Patricia Clarkson, Glenn Close, 2019 SAG Awards, After Party

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Patricia Clarkson y Glenn Close

Nada como reencontrarte con grandes amigos.

 

Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Henry Golding, 2019 SAG Awards, After Party

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira y Henry Golding

Versace, Wakanda y Asia....

Lyric Ross, Eris Baker, 2019 SAG Awards, After Party

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Lyric Ross y Eris Baker

¡A bailar!

Continúa abajo

Darren Criss, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 SAG Awards, After Party

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Darren Criss, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star celebrates alongside the Black Panther actresses at People's gala.

 

Cast of Crazy Rich Asians, Black Panther, Mike Meyers, 2019 SAG Awards, After Party

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Mike Meyers y el cast de Crazy Rich Asians y Black Panther

Photobomb!

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, 2019 SAG Awards, After Party

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Melissa McCarthy y Ben Falcone

Adorable pareja. 

Continúa abajo

Eric White, Patricia Arquette, 2019 SAG Awards, After Party

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Eric White y Patricia Arquette

Hora de celebrar el triunfo. 

 

Andy Serkis, Michael B. Jordan, 2019 SAG Awards, After Party

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

Andy Serkis y Michael B. Jordan

Celebrando el triunfo de Black panther.

Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek , 2019 SAG Awards, After Party

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

Rami Malek y Lucy Boynton

Adorable pareja.

Continúa abajo

Rami Malek, Timothée Chalamet, 2019 SAG Awards, After Party

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

Rami Malek y Timothé Chalamet

Adoramos a estos dos...

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Noticias , Alfombra Roja , 2019 SAG Awards , Lady Gaga

Trending Stories

Lo Último
FIJI Water Girls, 2019 SAG Awards

Las chicas del agua FIJI regresaron a los SAG Awards 2019

Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Rita Ora

Victoria Beckham habría acabado con el romance entre Brooklyn Beckham y Rita Ora

Bradley Cooper, Gloria Campano, SAG Awards 2019

La verdadera razón por la que Irina Shayk no fue a los SAG Awards 2019 con Bradley Cooper

Dove Cameron, 2017 Kids' Choice Awards

Dove Cameron fue duramente criticada en Instagram y así se defiende

Lady Gaga, 2019 National Board Of Review Gala

La pose de "dolor de muela" que Lady Gaga ha repetido en todas las alfombra rojas

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

Estas fotos son la prueba de que Lady Gaga fue el alma de a fiesta en los SAG Awards 2019

Chadwick Boseman, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lo momentos más impactantes de los SAG Awards 2019

Tu destino para las noticias de entretenimiento, espectáculo,        
celebridades, moda, cultura pop y los shows de E!
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. Todos Los Derechos Reservados

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.