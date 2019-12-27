That's what friends are for!

If Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's wedding day wasn't special enough, they were married by two people close to their hearts. When the actress and singer-songwriter tied the knot on Saturday at their Los Angeles home, they were declared wife and husband by two familiar faces: Molly Bernard and Chris Mintz-Plasse. Fans of Duff's TV show Younger will recognize her co-star Bernard, who plays her on-screen gal pal, Lauren Heller.

As for Mintz-Plasse, the Superbad alum is not only Koma's friend, but also his bowling league teammate.

"@mintzplasse and I walked in straight out of the west wing and married our favorite couple @hilaryduff and @matthewkoma and I CANNOT GET OVER HOW PERFECT IT WAS," Bernard captioned a photo of her and Mints-Plasse en route to officiate.

"@mintzplasse's somber farewell to his better half @matthewkoma and my personal panic joy as we wed him to @hilaryduff," she captioned another shot of them at the ceremony.