by Tierney Bricker | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 10:00 AM
Jennifer Aniston, forever our most fashionable friend.
Since Friends debuted in 1994, Aniston has become one of Hollywood's biggest and most enduring style icons, with many of the looks she sported over two decades ago still holding up in 2020, the ultimate sign of style.
The Morning Show star, who turns 51 on Feb. 11, has managed to put together a signature style that is all her own, relying on perfectly tailored basics, a roster of reliable accessories and her go-to color (black) time and time again. And why shouldn't she? If it works, it works, right?
Looking back over her red carpet and street style over the years, there are some key takeaways when it comes to crafting the perfect Aniston look, like her preferred fit of denim (Feel free to put away your skinny jeans!) and the surprising fabric choice she consistently turns to in interesting ways.
Want to incorporate a little of Aniston's signature style into your own wardrobe?
Here are seven fashion trends we have Aniston to thank for bringing our lives (and closets) over the years...
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Has any star mastered the power of the LBD more than Aniston? The key to her mastery is always adding one unexpected element, whether it's sequins or leather. One of her favorite looks? Her sequined Stella McCartney cocktail dress she wore to the premiere of her Netflix film Dumplin'.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
There's a reason Aniston always turns to black when it comes to major events: it works.
Rob Beccaris/WireImage
Ah, we'll always have this 2000 Oscars moment.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Of her tendency to favor black when it comes to formalwear, Aniston explained to InStyle, "Some people would call that playing it safe. But I know when I'm comfortable with something...and I know when I'm not."
Mike Marsland/Getty Images
When Aniston learns what works, she commits, just look at her collection of tailored-to-perfect blazers she's worn on and off the red carpet over the years.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Talk about a power-suit.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Is there anything sexier than a woman rocking a tailored suit?
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Aniston's tailored jacket added a sophisticated touch to her otherwise casual look.
BACKGRID
On display here are some of Aniston's signature accessories: a chic hat, wedges and sunnies.
Sharpshooter Images/Splash
One of Aniston's go-to moves to finish off any look is grabbing a scarf.
Christopher Peterson/Splash News
Aniston often turns to wedges to complete her looks, both for events and just when she's out and about.
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
One of Aniston's go-to pieces is a classic quilted Chanel bag, one she has turned to for years.
AKM-GSI
Aniston is often photographed wearing her trust Ray Ban aviators, a timeless wardrobe staple.
Louis Vuitton
No, leather isn't just for jackets, as Aniston livened up an otherwise simple look with a leather corset top.
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Simple and classic, Aniston rocked this leather frock at the premiere of Horrible Bosses.
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Could this one-sleeved leather dress fit Aniston any better?
Roger / BACKGRID
The Friends star sported leather pants and elbow-patch detailing for a recent night out celebrating friend Sara Foster's birthday, finishing off her look with one of her signature scarves.
AKM-GSI
Fact: no one rocks casualwear better than Aniston, who can often be snapped out and about wearing relaxed-fit denim.
BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Aniston balanced out her the fit of her baggy jeans with one of her favorite pieces, a fitted tank-top, that showed off a sliver of her midriff.
BACKGRID
Aniston has frequently been sported wearing khakis in the boyfriend-fit as well.
AKM-GSI
Over the years, Aniston has consistently returned to an outfit combination that is easy, effortless and endlessly chic, investing in simple basics that she can return to for years.
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
The recipe for the ultimate Aniston look.
James Devaney/WireImage
