7 Fashion Trends We Have to Thank Jennifer Aniston For

by Tierney Bricker | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 10:00 AM

Jennifer Aniston, forever our most fashionable friend.

Since Friends debuted in 1994, Aniston has become one of Hollywood's biggest and most enduring style icons, with many of the looks she sported over two decades ago still holding up in 2020, the ultimate sign of style.

The Morning Show star, who turns 51 on Feb. 11, has managed to put together a signature style that is all her own, relying on perfectly tailored basics, a roster of reliable accessories and her go-to color (black) time and time again. And why shouldn't she? If it works, it works, right?

Looking back over her red carpet and street style over the years, there are some key takeaways when it comes to crafting the perfect Aniston look, like her preferred fit of denim (Feel free to put away your skinny jeans!) and the surprising fabric choice she consistently turns to in interesting ways. 

Want to incorporate a little of Aniston's signature style into your own wardrobe?

Here are seven fashion trends we have Aniston to thank for bringing our lives (and closets) over the years...

Jennifer Aniston

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Anything But Basic Black

Has any star mastered the power of the LBD more than Aniston? The key to her mastery is always adding one unexpected element, whether it's sequins or leather. One of her favorite looks? Her sequined Stella McCartney cocktail dress she wore to the premiere of her Netflix film Dumplin'. 

Jennifer Aniston, Golden Globes

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Anything But Basic Black

There's a reason Aniston always turns to black when it comes to major events: it works. 

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2000 Oscars

Rob Beccaris/WireImage

Anything But Basic Black

Ah, we'll always have this 2000 Oscars moment. 

Jennifer Aniston

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Anything But Basic Black

Of her tendency to favor black when it comes to formalwear, Aniston explained to InStyle, "Some people would call that playing it safe. But I know when I'm comfortable with something...and I know when I'm not."

Jennifer Aniston

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

A Perfectly Fit Blazer

When Aniston learns what works, she commits, just look at her collection of tailored-to-perfect blazers she's worn on and off the red carpet over the years. 

Jennifer Aniston

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

A Perfectly Fit Blazer

Talk about a power-suit. 

Jennifer Aniston, Critics Choice Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

A Perfectly Fit Blazer

Is there anything sexier than a woman rocking a tailored suit? 

Jennifer Aniston, WE Day

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

A Perfectly Fit Blazer

Aniston's tailored jacket added a sophisticated touch to her otherwise casual look. 

Jennifer Aniston, Basic Style

BACKGRID

Accessorize Smarter, Not Harder

On display here are some of Aniston's signature accessories: a chic hat, wedges and sunnies.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Sharpshooter Images/Splash

Accessorize Smarter, Not Harder

One of Aniston's go-to moves to finish off any look is grabbing a scarf.

ESC: Jennifer Aniston, Chinos

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Accessorize Smarter, Not Harder

Aniston often turns to wedges to complete her looks, both for events and just when she's out and about.

Jennifer Aniston, Basic Style

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Accessorize Smarter, Not Harder

One of Aniston's go-to pieces is a classic quilted Chanel bag, one she has turned to for years.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

AKM-GSI

Accessorize Smarter, Not Harder

Aniston is often photographed wearing her trust Ray Ban aviators, a timeless wardrobe staple. 

Jennifer Aniston

Louis Vuitton

Better in Leather

No, leather isn't just for jackets, as Aniston livened up an otherwise simple look with a leather corset top. 

Jennifer Aniston

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Better in Leather

Simple and classic, Aniston rocked this leather frock at the premiere of Horrible Bosses

Jennifer Aniston

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Better in Leather

Could this one-sleeved leather dress fit Aniston any better? 

Jennifer Aniston, Sara Foster birthday dinner

Roger / BACKGRID

Better in Leather

The Friends star sported leather pants and elbow-patch detailing for a recent night out celebrating friend Sara Foster's birthday, finishing off her look with one of her signature scarves.

Jennifer Aniston

AKM-GSI

Boyfriend Jeans

Fact: no one rocks casualwear better than Aniston, who can often be snapped out and about wearing relaxed-fit denim. 

Jennifer Aniston, Basic Style

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Boyfriend Jeans

Aniston balanced out her the fit of her baggy jeans with one of her favorite pieces, a fitted tank-top, that showed off a sliver of her midriff. 

Jennifer Aniston, Basic Style

BACKGRID

Boyfriend Jeans

Aniston has frequently been sported wearing khakis in the boyfriend-fit as well. 

Jennifer Aniston

AKM-GSI

A Go-To Uniform

Over the years, Aniston has consistently returned to an outfit combination that is easy, effortless and endlessly chic, investing in simple basics that she can return to for years. 

ESC: Jennifer Aniston, Coffee and Clothes

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

A Go-To Uniform

The recipe for the ultimate Aniston look. 

Jennifer Aniston, Rainy Day Style

James Devaney/WireImage

A Go-To Uniform

