First comes the Grammys, then comes the Oscars. Duh.
Following her historic sweep on music's biggest night, Billie Eilish hit the 2020 Oscars on Sunday evening and she did it in style, dripping in head-to-toe Chanel.
Sporting her signature green hair, the 18-year-old rocked an over-sized white tweed suit that had several Chanel logo pins and a new take on the signature logo. To finish off her look, Billie rocked black sneakers, several chain necklaces and long black nails. Yes, this look is everything we could've wanted from Billie's Oscars debut, with the teen taking one of fashion's most recognizable brands and making it fully her own.
"This is so crazy," Billie told Ryan Seacrest of being at the Oscars on the red carpet ahead of her big performance. "This is, like, so crazy."
Also crazy? The level of detailing when it came to Billie's accessories for her first time attending the Oscars, with the star truly dripping in Chanel from head-to-toe.
Need more Billie in Chanel? Duh. Here's a closer look at her 2020 Oscars outfit from every angle...
Like Coco Chanel once said, "In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different." And Billie is definitely irreplaceable.
Of course, Billie's lace gloves were also Chanel. Just a casual fashion flex. And we love the slightly smeared look of the iconic Chanel logo on her jacket.
Because we always need a good close-up of her signature hair and the unexpected colorful hair tie (more on that later).
And can't forget about the bling, with the teen rocking Chanel earrings and some serious rocks on her fingers.
Leave it to Billie to make Chanel look and feel as comfortable as athleisure.
We're so glad Billie didn't listen to the old fashion rule of "before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off" because her accessories are sick.
Big brother Finneas O'Connell looked dapper in a Gucci suit.
And that's a wrap.
