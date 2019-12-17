We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

'Tis the season to be bold and colorful! And the colorblocking trend is showing no sign of slowing down. So naturally, What The Fashion hosts Morgan Stewart and Justin Martindale had something to say about it (check out the video above)!

Martindale was over the moon for The Act star Joey King's multi-color look from Kiko Kostadinov. "Rock out with your block out," he crowed, while Stewart praised her outfit. "I love it—I think it's interesting, the colors are great… I think that this is the way to make colors that seemingly don't make sense together, work," she said.

Ready to get that bold colorblocking look for yourself? We went hunting for a handful of items that can bring boldness to your style, ranging from cute colorblocked dresses to a cozy wool knit coat, accessories like socks and mittens, and even workout leggings!

Check out our 15 favorites below!