Kelly Henderson's Canadian beau may not be "the one."

On Sunday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari's best friend intuition has her doubting Kelly's budding romance with Matt (AKA "The Canadian"). Despite having a successful double date, the Uncommon James boss reveals to husband Jay Cutler that she thinks Kelly's feelings have changed.

"Jay, I don't think Kelly likes him," the mother of three admits in the kitchen.

"What?" the NFL star responds. "What are you talking about?"

Kristin repeats her stance, leaving her husband totally shocked. "I almost feel like that's selfish," the Cutler patriarch adds. "I really do."

While The Hills alum believes her man "really loved the Canadian," Jay defends that he just sees how unfair the situation is to Matt.