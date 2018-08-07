Once a party girl, always a party girl!

Kristin Cavallari shows her Uncommon James employees how it's done while on a company retreat to Florida in this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari.

"I honestly cannot remember the last time I went out and didn't have a fear of waking up to three kids in the morning," the mom of three says before ordering a round of shots for the group. "I'm not even thinking about being hungover the next day. At this point, all I wanna do is have some fun."

And Kristin isn't playing any games when it comes to having a good time.

"If I commit to going out and really doin' it, then I don't have an off switch, so you literally have to pull me out of the bar," Kristin jokes.