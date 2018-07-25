BRAND NEW
SUN 10e|7p

Kristin Cavallari Shuts Down ''Extra and Emotional'' Shannon Ford's Workplace Drama Like a Boss on Very Cavallari

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Drama, drama, dramaaaa.

Kristin Cavallari is forced to lay down the law in this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari. Following Shannon Ford and Reagan Agee's tiff at a party, the Uncommon James boss swoops in to settle the beef. However, The Hills alum has no problem with reminding Shannon who is boss!

"I just can't have cliques of girls being against each other," the mother of three explains to her social media director.

Noticeably frazzled, Shannon blames Reagan for Kristin "looking down on" her. "I don't think I should work here then if you distrust me that much," Shannon retorts during the sit down.

To make matters worse, Kristin also told a friend of Shannon's that the longtime Uncommon James employee isn't "the best reference" for a job.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

"God, why do I work at a place where I constantly have to prove to people that I'm doing a good job?" Shannon inquires through tears.

In defense of the situation, Kristin reminds Shannon that they have had their issues in the past. Nonetheless, Shannon still feels Taylor Monaco wasn't hired due to their friendship. At this point, Kristin is more than fed up with the dramatics.

"Okay, so this is another reason why I can't have best friends working for me," Jay Cutler's wife notes. "Taylor was here for an interview and this has now turned into you sitting here crying to me."

Photos

Very Cavallari: Meet the Cast!

Very Cavallari, Episode 104

"This is a business," the former MTV star further adds. "In no other business setting could this kind of drama go on and it would be okay."

Although Shannon thinks her character was attacked in Taylor's interview, Kristin believes her employee is just throwing a temper tantrum. "Once again, Shannon is extra and emotional," the Very Cavallari star concludes in a confessional.

Watch the dramatic conversation play out in the clip above!

Brand New Sundays 8 at 10e|7p only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Feuds , Jay Cutler , Fashion , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Shopping: Summer Bags

15 Cute Summer Purses Under $50

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump Closing Her Eponymous Fashion Brand

ESC: Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer and Carole Radziwil

Real Housewives of New York's Most Memorable Outfits Are Now Up for Grabs

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti Dishes on Her Dream Wedding Dress and Bachelorette Party Plans

Kim Kardashian Glitters in Gold For Pusha T's Wedding

Kim Kardashian, Pusha T, Virginia Williams, Wedding

Kim Kardashian Glitters in Gold as She Joins Kanye West at Pusha T's Wedding

ESC: Lily Collins

Saturday Savings: Lily Collins' Summer-to-Fall Jacket Is on Sale

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.