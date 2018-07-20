by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 12:15 PM
Very Cavallari? More like Very Cutler!
Kristin Cavallari stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on Friday to dish on her new reality show and it looks like Very Cavallari has an unlikely standout—Kristin's hubby Jay Cutler!
"He's the breakout star!" Kristin joked. "He's comin' for me."
Kristin credited Jay's dry sense of humor for stealing the show, a side of the former football player most people don't to get to see.
"He's had this image, playing football and everything and now it's nice for people to see the real side of Jay. He's very funny," Kristin maintained.
While Jay's gotten quite the positive reaction since the show premiered, he wasn't always so into being on camera, in fact Kristin called it a "challenge" to film with him.
"He would be like, '10 minutes, we're done, we got it.' Take his microphone off," the Uncommon James founder explained.
But now, Jay is all in and ready to go for season two!
As for the rest of the cast, Kristin said she feels for the show's "villain" Shannon Ford.
"I was that girl on Laguna Beach and so I can really speak to her," Kristin explained. "She really comes around in the whole season. She's like a little sister to me so I've really tried to be there for her and everybody and help guide them through this whole process."
Watch the clip above to hear Kristin dish on all things Very Cavallari!
