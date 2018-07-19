BRAND NEW
SUN 10e|7p

Shannon Breaks Down After Her Office Argument With Reagan on Very Cavallari: "I'm Always the F--king Mean Girl!"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 6:00 AM

Shannon Ford is sick of being the bad guy.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Shannon breaks down after her and Reagan Agee's argument rears its ugly head at Wirth Campbell's housewarming party.

"Own up, say you're sorry," Shannon's BFF Taylor Monaco urges.

"Once again I have to f--king say sorry," Shannon laments, fighting back tears. "It's so annoying. I'm always the f--king mean girl that always has to apologize."

"Welcome to being a woman working with other women," Taylor jokes.

Shannon can't help but feel the pressure of "always being in trouble" at work and worries that Kristin Cavallari will take Reagan's side over hers.

Photos

Very Cavallari: Meet the Cast!

Shannon Ford, Very Cavallari 103

E!

"Kristin's going to believe Reagan because in the past, I was actually mean to Brittainy. I wasn't actually mean to Reagan this time," Shannon insists. "I do care about this job and I care about losing this job."

But Reagan sees things differently. 

"Before you got at work today, she was telling me everything to do like my boss, when she's not," Reagan explains to Kristin. "If Kristin tells me to do something, I'll do it. If Brittainy tells me something, I'm more than willing to do it, but when you tell me something, no."

Watch the ladies share their side of the story in the clip above.

Brand New Sundays 8 at 10e|7p only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Feuds , Top Stories , Apple News
