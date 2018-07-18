On the hunt!

On last week's episode of Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari seemed less than excited about the possibility of moving again, but Jay Cutler may have convinced her to give it a shot. Or at least come house hunting with him and see if she gets inspired!

"Honestly, I'm just not moving," she tells him on the car ride to view a new home. "Maybe you'll walk into there and be like, 'This feels right,'" he tries to persuade her.

Unfortunately, her mind seems to be pretty made up. "The timing is really bad. I'm literally trying to open up a store and it's just added stress that I really don't need in my life," she shared.