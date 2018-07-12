Forget about The Hills! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have another must-see show on their watch list.

As the proud parents continue raising baby Gunner, some fans may be wondering if the unforgettable MTV stars still watch reality TV.

The short answer is absolutely yes and one involves their former co-star.

"Kristin Cavallari and I just texted about Very Cavallari," Heidi shared with E! News at Daily Mail's Summer Party held inside Tom Tom in West Hollywood. "I loved it. She's so good. I just texted her about that."

Spencer added, "I love Jay Cutler so much. Jay Cutler is Les Miz. He's unbelievable."