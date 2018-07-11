BRAND NEW
SUN 10e|7p

Husband of the Year? Jay Cutler Moves Wife Kristin Cavallari Out of Her Home Office on Very Cavallari!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

NFL quarterback turned Uncommon James mover? This appears to be Jay Cutler's reality in this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari.

While the retired football star isn't thrilled to be moving wife Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James stuff all by himself, he's more than willing to do it as it means he'll get his "sanctuary" back!

"Where are all your employees?" Jay asks Kristin in her home office.

"They're meeting me at the store to help unpack everything," the mother of three explains.

Although Jay thinks the moving process would "go a lot faster" if Kristin's team came to the house first, his wife defends that he doesn't have "that much stuff" to move.

"Just the thirty boxes over there and the ten over here," Jay sarcastically quips. "You're such a liar!"

Photos

Very Cavallari: Meet the Cast!

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari_102

E!

Nonetheless, once the home office is empty, Jay no longer has to deal with Kristin's imposing Uncommon James crew. "In typical Jay fashion, not overly excited," Kristin explains in a confessional. "I do know he's really happy to have his home back, his sanctuary. So everybody wins."

Despite showing little to no enthusiasm about the move, The Hills alum knows her man would do anything for her.

"Also, I know this is how you show love. By helping me," Kristin notes to Jay as they finish up packing. "So thanks, I appreciate it."

Watch the moment play out in the clip above!

Brand New Sundays 8 at 10e|7p only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Admits She Misses Suits

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Says Heidi Montag Texts Her for Motherhood Advice

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ireland, Dublin, Restaurant, Delahunt

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Romantic Lunch Date in Dublin

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 102

Kristin Cavallari Says Hubby Jay Cutler "Has No Game" on Very Cavallari: "I Don't Know How He Got Me"

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi's Pierced Ears During Snuggle Time

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Tristan Thompson Dances With Baby True in Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Video

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Debuts Music Video for "Life Changes" But Is It His Best Music Video to Date?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.