Kristin Cavallari is so much more than a reality TV star.

Between juggling the responsibilities of motherhood and overseeing her flourishing Uncommon James lifestyle brand, Kristin is one seriously busy mother of three. And, despite her hectic schedule, Jay Cutler's wife rarely makes a fashion misstep!

True story. Whether she's hitting the red carpet for E! News or running around Nashville, Kristin is always dressed to impress.

Thankfully, The Hills veteran's on-point style has been well documented on E!'s new docu-series Very Cavallari. Still, in case you've yet to familiarize yourself with Kristin's fashion sense ahead of Very Cavallari's July 8 premiere, you can get a look at her best looks in the pics below!