Leave it to Kristin Cavallari to keep it real.

The Uncommon James founder recently opened up about her life in quarantine during the Coronavirus pandemic, how she's raising her three kids during all of this and what it's been like living with her best friend amid her divorce from Jay Cutler.

On Saturday, Kristin had a candid Instagram Live conversation with her stylist, Dani Michelle.

For one, the Very Cavallari star explained that she's been staying with her BFF, Justin Anderson, since she got back from a three-week vacation in the Bahamas—Anderson, his fiancé, Jay and the kids were also on the trip.

"I'm at my friend Justin's house right now," the fashion mogul shared with her stylist. "We've been together for the entire quarantine time, literally from day 1."

Fans of the reality TV personality will recall that two weeks after returning to Nashville, she and the retired NFL star announced they were divorcing.