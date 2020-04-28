Things between Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have gone from bad to worse in practically no time at all.

Just days have passed since the Very Cavallari stars announced their split and it appears the estranged couple's plans to go their separate ways amicably is no longer an option. After the former NFL pro filed for divorce and described himself in the documents as the "primary caretaker" of their three kids, sources tell E! News that the drama has only intensified because Kristin and Jay are still living under the same roof in Nashville.

"Things are very tense between Jay and Kristin right now," explains the insider. "They are on opposite sides of the house and only communicate in regards to the children's needs. They have barely spoken since the Bahamas trip. It's really a power struggle between the two of them."

Our source says Kristin was "blindsided" by Jay's "urgent" divorce filing, adding, "She had hoped they could work things out more amicably and they were off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger."