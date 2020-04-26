It's over for Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler.

The 33-year-old reality TV star and the 36-year-old retired football player are calling it quits after 10 years together. The duo announced the news via Instagram on Sunday.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," their statement read. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Cavallari and Cutler tied the knot in 2013. They share three children together: Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4).

Over the years, fans have watched Cavallari on shows like Laguna Beach and The Hills, and they've followed Cutler on the field, including during his time on the Chicago Bears. The two also appear on E!'s Very Cavallari.