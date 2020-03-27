Thursday
9e|6p

Kristin Cavallari Is Cheeky in a Bikini While in Self-Quarantine With BFF Justin Anderson

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 1:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kristin Cavallari, Instagram

Instagram

Sun's out, buns out!

As fans of Kristin Cavallari surely know, the Very Cavallari star is currently self-quarantining in a tropical locale with husband Jay Cutler, their three kids—sons Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt and daughter Saylor James—as well as best friends, Justin Anderson and Austin "Scoot" Rhodes.

And while the Uncommon James mogul is taking COVID-19 very seriously, having checked in on her followers during this time, she's also making the most of her time in the sun. We're, of course, talking about the cheeky bikini snap she recently shared on Instagram.

Alongside her longtime hair colorist and BFF, the bikini-clad Hills veteran turned her back to the camera and gave her followers a look at her cheeks. Color us impressed!

The reality star turned businesswoman simply captioned the image with a peace sign emoji and a peach emoji.

This isn't the first time Cavallari's brought the heat to her social media. For all of her best bikini moments, be sure to scroll through the photos below!

Watch

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Dating Dos & Don'ts

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, Cavallari's best bikini moments:

Kristin Cavallari, Instagram

Instagram

Sunny Smiles

The Hills veteran beamed while posing in a bikini on the beach.

Kristin Cavallari, Instagram

Instagram

Beach Buddies

"Modern family spring break," the Uncommon James mogul shared.

Kristin Cavallari, Instagram

Instagram

Blue Suit by the Sea

"Social distancing," Cavallari wrote.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Instagram

Instagram

Cheeky Babes

The reality star turned businesswoman shared a peace sign emoji and a peach emoji while posing with her BFF.

Kristin Cavallari, Bikini

Instagram

Miami Heat

"Versace," Kristin posted while posing in an itty bitty black bikini inside the famous Versace Mansion in Miami.

Kristin Cavallari, Bikini

Instagram

Thankful

We're beyond thankful for this pre-Thanksgiving bikini shot Kristin shared in November 2019. "Desert reboot," the Very Cavallari star posted.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Instagram, Bikini

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

BTS

Kristin glows in this behind-the-scenes snapshot from Uncommon James' Spring/Summer 2020 campaign shoot in Puerto Vallarta. 

Kristin Cavallari, Instagram, Bikini

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Kristin By Jay

Who knew the UJ founder's husband had such a keen eye for photography? "Hubs behind the lens," she captioned the June 2019 vacation pic.

Kristin Cavallari, Kelly Henderson

Instagram

Sand Between Friends

To celebrate 2019, Kristin jetted off to Cabo with her crew and rocked more than a few sexy bikinis throughout the trip.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Beach Bum

A white bandeau top and stripped ruffle bottoms are a match made in Mexican vacation heaven.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Floating for the Holidays

Nothing says "Christmas" like a striped bikini and a flamingo float.

Kristin Cavallari, Kelly Henderson

Instagram

Palm Springs or Bust

The Very Cavallari cast showed off their toned bods while filming in Palm Springs in November.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Tropical Time

How do we get to this tropical destination? Asking for a friend.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Girl Talk

Saylor takes after her mom with her great bathing suit style and love of the ocean.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Fun in the Sun

Who doesn't like a good pool float?

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini, Mexico

Instagram

Just Beachy

Cavallari mixed and matched her suit while on vacation with the girls in 2018 in one of her favorite places ever...Tulum, Mexico!

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Mexico

Instagram

White Sand Beach

The cookbook author took her wine to the sand with her and got a cheeky tan line courtesy of this tiny, t-strap bikini.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Kickin' It

"Out of the office," the reality star simply captioned this beach photo from May 2018.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Pool Babies

It's all about the back details with this suit and we are loving it. 

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Mini Me

Perk of your husband playing for the Miami Dolphins? You get to spend Christmas Eve in a bikini.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Spa Time

The 32-year-old star got some relaxing time in while sipping on coffee in this chic bikini as a part of her girls' trip to Desert Hot Springs in 2017.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Sunny Swing

We are in love with this maroon, textured bikini that Cavallari donned on one of her many beautiful getaways with hubby Jay Cutler.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Salty Waves

The waves were calling and Cavallari of course listened...in Tulum, Mexico. PS: We are big fans of this white hot bathing suit.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Boating With Bae

The lovebirds enjoyed a special trip to Mexico in honor of The Hills star's 30th birthday and Cavallari slayed it with her beach ensemble.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Stop...Coconut Time!

Cavallari took in the scenery in a Prey Swim suit (designed by Audrina Patridge) while celebrating her 30th birthday in January 2017.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Sips in Bali

"It's 5pm somewhere..." Cavallari captioned this picturesque scene from Bali.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Babes in Bikinis

After giving birth to her third child in November 2015, the Uncommon James owner took a beach vacation in April 2016, complete with a stripped suit and her breast pump.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Bumpin'

In June 2015, the former Laguna Beach star showed off her growing baby bump and proved she always looks good in a bikini.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Beachin' With the Boys

Cavallari took in some sun in a black-and-white bikini with her son to kick off spring in 2015.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Splash News

Beach Strolls

The happy couple escaped the cold and traded in their jackets for beach strolls and bikinis.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

A Quick Dip

The reality star gave a peek of her black bikini while on holiday in January 2015.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

Babymoon

While pregnant with her second son, Cavallari made time for a little beach vacay with her growing family in 2014 and looked hot in her two-piece suit.

Working from home? Be sure to catch up on Very Cavallari season 3 HERE!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nikkie de Jager

Why Fans Think YouTuber NikkieTutorials Just Shaded Pat McGrath

E-comm: Kylie Cosmetics Are 50% Off at Ulta Tomorrow

Kylie Cosmetics Are 50% Off at Ulta Tomorrow!

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell Calls Waiving Rent For Tenants a "No-Brainer" Amid Coronavirus

E-Comm: Skims

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS & 58 More Brands Giving Back During Coronavirus Pandemic

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Joseph Maldonado, Joe Exotic

Chrissy Teigen, Jared Leto and More Stars Who Can't Get Enough of Tiger King

French Montana

French Montana Accused of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit

West Memphis Three, Steve Edward Branch, Christopher Byers, James Michael Moore

Inside the Unknown Story of the Forgotten West Memphis Three

TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Bikinis , Travel , Vacation , VG , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.