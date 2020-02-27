Thursday
Just keep paddling.

In this clip from tonight's all-new Very Cavallari, Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari are joined by friends Justin Anderson, Austin "Scoot" Rhodes, Stephanie "Biegs" Biegel and Mark "Chuy" Block on a camping trip. As part of their outdoor adventure, the group tries their hand at canoeing, with some more skilled at the activity than others.

"This is the dumbest thing ever," Chuy shouts while falling behind in a canoe with Biegs.

Of course, they aren't the only ones struggling on the river as Justin vocalizes concern about his and Scoot's wobbly canoe. Scoot, who seems to enjoy the canoeing outing, jokingly runs their canoe into Kristin and Jay's vessel.

"No! I do not think that's funny," the celebrity hair colorist expresses. "Why are you doing that? You really aren't trying to tip us over?"

"It's not gonna tip over, Justin! This is a canoe," Scoot explains.

As for Jay and Kristin? Even though Kristin is not paddling, they are leading the pack as Jay wants to "hammer this thing home."

Kristin Cavallari Wonders If Late Brother Michael Was ''the Last Cavallari'' Before Tracing Her Roots

In fact, they're so far ahead they've lost track of Chuy and Biegs. However, the married couple's success isn't without a hiccup.

Specifically, Jay drops his phone in the water while checking the GPS.

"Just dropped my phone in the water," Jay says nonchalantly to his wife. "My phone's gone."

"What do you mean?" a stunned Kristin asks.

According to the retired NFL star, he missed his pocket while putting the phone away. While the Uncommon James boss suggests turning around to get the phone, the father of three makes it clear he will not "dive in the water."

Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari

E!

"You're just gonna leave it?" the True Roots author inquires.

"Well, I don't see another option," the American athlete states.

Understandably, Jay's missing phone gives Kristin a laugh, especially since her husband "doesn't even care." At the end of the day, it's all about winning for these two.

"Jay and I are competing at every activity, it doesn't matter what it is," Kristin reveals to the Very Cavallari camera.

For more of Kristin and Jay's camping adventure, be sure to catch tonight's all-new episode.

