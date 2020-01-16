It's the BFF breakup no one saw coming.

During an exclusive chat with E! News, Very Cavallari star Justin Anderson revealed he had no idea how bad things had become between once BFFs Kristin Cavallari and Kelly Henderson. In fact, while Anderson relocated to Nashville to be closer to his longtime friend and dpHUE Blonding Brush partner, he said he was also looking forward to spending time with Henderson.

Yet, as filming for season 3 kicked off, the Velvet's Edge founder was MIA from Cavallari's circle.

"You know, I didn't see any of it coming. And, to be really, really honest, when I first went to Nashville to start filming, I was really excited to spend more time with Kelly. 'Cause, Kelly and I come from a similar work background," Anderson shared with E! News. "So, when I learned about the drama between Kelly and Kristin, I was super bummed and I immediately told Kristin that I wanted to talk to Kelly and sit down with her and kind of get to the bottom of it."