Season Premiere
Thursday 9e|6p

Kristin Cavallari Says She "Completely Lost" Her Friend Amid Kelly Henderson Fall Out

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kristin Cavallari's tenure on reality TV has made her "ultra-sensitive" to friendship betrayals.

In this clip from Thursday's Very Cavallari season three premiere, The Hills alum expresses this very point to husband Jay Cutler while discussing her fallout with BFF Kelly Henderson. Per the Uncommon James mogul, the celebrity hair stylist "only cares about her own worth publicly."

"I've completely lost my friend," the lifestyle guru relays to her husband.

While Cavallari knows reality shows "totally messes up friendships," she says she thought it wouldn't affect her bond with Henderson. In fact, Cavallari says she believed Henderson was "the last person on the planet that would ever be affected by any of this."

"Being in the public eye since I was 17, it definitely makes you kind of…It takes me a while to trust people," Cavallari shares in a confessional. "And I don't always know what people's motives are."

Since Henderson was a part of Cavallari's "inner circle," the falling out has been "really hard" on the mother of three.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Justin Anderson's BFF Pics

After the retired NFL star asks his wife if she'll meet with her former friend, Cavallari reveals she's hesitant to do so.

"I'm so upset, right now. And, if I meet with her, I really want it to go well. That would be the only point of meeting with her, right?" the former MTV star explains. "This has been one of my best friends for a long time. Of course, I want it to go well."

If or when the Little James boss meets with Henderson, she hopes they'll be able to "come back around."

"Maybe, just a little bit of time and space," Cutler optimistically adds.

"We'll see," an emotional Kristin concludes.

Will Kristin and Kelly find a way back to each other? For that answer, be sure to catch season three of Very Cavallari!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Peter, The Bachelor, Widget

New The Bachelor Musical Series, Listen to Your Heart, Coming to ABC

Jax Taylor, Vanderpump Rules

Jax Taylor Reveals Which Vanderpump Rules Co-Star He'd Let Babysit & His Answer May Shock You!

Modern Family Paris

Modern Family's Final Season Was "Uncharted Territory" For Creators

The Bachelor

Let's Talk About This The Bachelor Theory That Hannah Brown Is Back With Peter Weber

How to Eat Your Way to 6-Pack Abs in 2020

Why Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are Postponing Getting Pregnant

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Steps Out In London Ahead of Shocking Royal Announcement

TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Celebrities , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.