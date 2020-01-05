We know, you can barely wait for Very Cavallari to return on Jan. 9, but in the meantime there is still reason to celebrate because it's Kristin Cavallari's birthday!

The reality TV star and founder of the jewelry line Uncommon James is ringing in another year around the sun.

Since tuning in to her Laguna Beach, and then of course The Hills, we've been a part of many chapters of the designer's life for over 15 years now and have been with her through all the highs and lows.

That includes the past two seasons of her E! show, where she has allowed us into the day-to-day of her life, including her entrepreneurial journey and her marriage with Jay Cutler.

Spending so much time with the mom on-screen means we kind of feel like we're a part of the Nashville crew and have plenty of reasons that we adore watching her!