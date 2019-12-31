Watch the Special
Kristin Cavallari doesn't need a catwalk to wow us with style expertise.

The designer, CEO and E! personality reminds fans the world is her runway show in this fashion-forward compilation video highlighting the Very Cavallari star's most iconic onscreen looks. With the reality series' third installment headed back to E! in the new year—season three premieres Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m.—an in-depth review of Kristin's closet circa seasons one and two feels like a prime preparation method.

From classic LBDs to beachy vacation-time outfits to Oscars red carpet ensembles, KC embodies brains and beauty like a boss, and we have the receipts to prove it!

Very Cavallari Returns January 9 on E!

Whether she's getting down and dirty with hubby Jay Cutler on the Nashville family farm (not a euphemism, the couple wore matching overalls for the occasion), leading a business meeting at Uncommon James or letting her hair down among friends, Kristin's wardrobe is as versatile as it is creative and never fails to inspire us.

Relive the leading lady's most memorable style choices from Very Cavallari's first two seasons in the video above! And for even more fabulous fashion moments, scroll through the collection of photos below!

Kristin Cavallari, Instagram, Best Looks

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Unlikely to Apologize

Sorry, but she's not sorry!

Kristin Cavallari, Instagram, Best Looks

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Launch Wear

K. Cav celebrates Uncommon James' second store opening in Chicago!

Kristin Cavallari, Instagram, Best Looks

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

On the Town

Kristin shows off her sense of style during an October 2019 outing in Nashville.

Kristin Cavallari, Instagram, Best Looks

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Multitasking

Chores, but make it fashion! "Bring it Monday. Making lunch and dinner in heels racing to film. Let's go," she captioned the action shot on Instagram.

Kristin Cavallari, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

2019 Emmys

The Very Cavallari star and E! commentator stuns on the red carpet at this year's 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Note the color-coordinated heels. 

Kristin Cavallari, Instagram, Best Looks

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Summer Style

"Who wears short shorts"

Kristin Cavallari, Instagram, Best Looks

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Boss

"Gearing up to open @uncommonjames Chicago has my wheels turning about giving our Nashville flagship a makeover," the company founder shared. "Stopped by the store to see what changes we can do...stay tuned!"

Kristin Cavallari, Instagram, Best Looks

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Monday

Kristin starts the week off right in this sophisticated ensemble. "Monday morning pop in before heading to the office," she wrote on IG, captioning this photo taken at Uncommon James' flagship Nashville location. 

Kristin Cavallari

BACKGRID

Good Morning!

Kristin rocks an all-black mini dress for her April 2019 Good Morning America appearance. 

 

Kristin Cavallari, Little James Event

Jen Lowery

Pop-Up Shop

The Uncommon James founder's ensemble pairs well with decor at a March 2019 pop-up event for Little James, UJ's children's collection, in Pacific Palisades.

Kristin Cavallari

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Fringe Benefits

K.Cav turns heads in a bright yellow two-piece ensemble with edgy see-through blue and black fringe detailing on the skirt while promoting season two of Very Cavallari.

Kristin Cavallari

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Perfect Plaid

Look at those legs! Kristin promotes Very Cavallari in matching gray plaid minidress and coat.

Kristin Cavallari

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Sidewalk Strut

K.Cav turns the NYC streets into her own catwalk in casual tight black jeans, a white coat and simple black heels.

Kristin Cavallari

Michael Simon/StarTrakPhotos.com

Denim Dream

Kristin combines patriotism and style with this denim number at SVEDKA Vodka's Red, White and Booze BBQ in Los Angeles!

Kristin Cavallari, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

A Statement in Orange

Kristin turns heads with this C/Meo Collective orange ensemble! And let's not forget about those Uncommon James earrings!!

Kristin Cavallari

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Bold Blazer

Kristin makes a bold statement in this asymmetrical gray Alexander Wang blazer dress while promoting Very Cavallari at the NBCUniversal press day.

ESC: Kristin Cavallari, 2018 Oscars

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Sparkle & Shimmer

The E! star glowed in her Pamella Roland gown at the 2018 Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

ESC: Kristin Cavallari

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nothing but Neutral

The fashion designer does day look inspo to a T.

Kristin Cavallari, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

White Hot

Kristin's Alex Perry cut-out gown is the perfect choice for the Grammy Awards.

Kristin Cavallari, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Edgy but Elegant

The Hills alum is anything but basic in this fashion forward Alex Perry look.

Kristin Cavallari, NYFW

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Front Row Fabulous

It's not easy to stand out on the front row, but Kristin's August Getty dress is the perfect choice.

Kristin Cavallari , 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Venturelli/WireImage

Statuesque in Silver

The simple silhouette and intricate detailing are the perfect choice for a Golden Globes red carpet.

Kristin Cavallari

Mike Pont/WireImage

Glitz and Glam

Kristin knows how to turn on the glamor with this Rebecca Minkoff fringe dress.

Kristin Cavallari

Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images

Lady in Red

The mom of three looks stunning in this Tatyana Merenyuk off-the-shoulder gown.

Kristin Cavallari

White Stripes

Monochrome is a must for any working mom's wardrobe and this LS midi dress is a perfect staple.

Kristin Cavallari, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rose Blush

A shimmery bustier is the ideal off-set to the matte column skirt of this beautiful Kaufman Franco look.

Kristin Cavallari

AKM-GSI

Baby Blue

The Laguna Beach star stuns in her little blue dress by Ronny Kobo.

Kristin Cavallari

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Baby Bump

Kristin isn't afraid to play with print in this fun Emilio Pucci midi.

Kristin Cavallari

Leandro JustenBFANYC.com/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Laced Over

The expectant star clothes her baby bump in a sophisticated black lace mini by Oliver Tolentino.

Kristin Cavallari

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Two-Piece Pretty

The designer is as cute as can be in this Elizabeth & James two-piece.

Kristin Cavallari

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com

Cocktail Chic

Kristin rocks a Mimi Plange chic cocktail dress for the Immortals premiere in Los Angeles.

 

Which iconic Kristin look is your favorite?

