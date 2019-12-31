Kristin Cavallari doesn't need a catwalk to wow us with style expertise.

The designer, CEO and E! personality reminds fans the world is her runway show in this fashion-forward compilation video highlighting the Very Cavallari star's most iconic onscreen looks. With the reality series' third installment headed back to E! in the new year—season three premieres Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m.—an in-depth review of Kristin's closet circa seasons one and two feels like a prime preparation method.

From classic LBDs to beachy vacation-time outfits to Oscars red carpet ensembles, KC embodies brains and beauty like a boss, and we have the receipts to prove it!