by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Dec. 19, 2019 6:00 AM
It's a country-inspired double date with a mission!
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler give friends Justin Anderson and Austin "Scoot" Rhodes the full Nashville treatment in this fashionable clip from Very Cavallari's third season, which premieres Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. As the Uncommon James boss explains, she and her husband are beyond excited that Justin and Scoot—who currently reside in L.A., at least officially—are considering a relocation to the southern city. And naturally, they'd like to give the couple as many reasons to stay as possible.
"It's important to Jay and I that Scoot and Justin love Nashville because we want them to move here," Kristin tells the Very Cavallari camera like a statement of fact. "Just selfishly! We want them to fall in love so they can be here so that they can be in our lives all the time."
So, after opening up their former home to Anderson during his time in Tennessee, Kristin and Jay introduce him and Scoot to some Nashville style staples. They start with the basics: "I want to see you guys try some on," Cavallari tells the duo, gesturing to the comprehensive display of cowboy boots lining the walls at a downtown clothing store.
Scoot, wearing his tightest "West Hollywood jeans" (per Justin's description), rocks the first pair he tries on while his partner attempts to dredge up some relevant inspiration.
"I wanna be like, uh…John Wayne? Is that his name?" he laughs, to which Kristin's hubby confirms that yes, the actor famous for his classic western films is indeed "a guy, yeah." Now that we've straightened that out…
"This is the drama I was looking for," says Justin, pulling on a new pair of boots sporting an embossed and multi-colored pattern. Safe to say we can count on this change of address, or what?
See Anderson channel his best "old-school Tim McGraw" in the full clip above!
