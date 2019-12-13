Santa Claus is coming to Nashville!

In this clip from Sunday's A Very Merry Cavallari holiday special, Kristin Cavallari puts husband Jay Cutler to work during her Little James photo shoot. How exactly? By asking the retired NFL star to don Santa's famous red suit and beard.

This request is necessary as Kristin's Little James models are kids and, as she notes herself, "kids are not going to last very long." Thus, in order to cheer up the youngsters, the Uncommon James mogul needs her spouse to channel his best "Ho-Ho-Ho!"

"They're dropping like flies," the lifestyle guru relays as Cutler arrives. "Can you do me a favor? Can you put on the Santa outfit?"

"I have to play Santa? For the kids?" a stunned Jay asks his wife. "This isn't just put on a costume, this is like play a part."

Before the American athlete even agrees to don the Santa attire, Kristin thanks him for being "the best" and a "good person."