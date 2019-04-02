Dinner party drama!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler butt heads while hosting a dinner party. While things seem fine at first, the evening turns awkward when the topic of money arises.

"We don't have a big dining room table like this at the new house," the Uncommon James boss relays to her guests.

"You don't? You guys downsized? Are we out of money?" close friend Justin Anderson quips. "Are we getting an apartment now?"

After Kristin reminds her friends that Jay is retired, the former NFL star confirms that they are "on a budget." When Justin implies that Kristin is now the breadwinner, Jay claims his wife "is the bread spender."

"If Kristin wants to buy something, she buys it," the father of three continues. "If there's something that we have to pay for? 'We pay for it.'"