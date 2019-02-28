Snakes and gator and boar, oh my!

Kristin Cavallari and hubby Jay Cutler are getting their mukbang on in a hilarious new video hosted by Dating #NoFilter's Kelsey Darragh! For those of you who don't know, mukbang is the viral Internet trend from Korea where people film themselves trying and reacting to tons of different food dishes.

In honor of season two of Very Cavallari, which premieres this Sunday at 10 p.m., the E! reality stars are embracing their Nashville farm life and going "wild" by eating lots of exotic game. So just how wild did Kristin and Jay go?

The many dishes include Nashville hot gator, cider braised pheasant, boar and elk sausage, grilled Indian python, Greek marinated rabbit, Memphis rubbed rattlesnake, emu sliders, wild boar ragout, bacon wrapped quail, Moroccan lamb hand pie, coffee rubbed elk, smoked duck breast and herb crusted venison!