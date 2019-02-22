by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 10:34 AM
Can Kristin Cavallari really have it all?
Between her hunky husband Jay Cutler and her booming Uncommon James business, it appears that the mother of three's life couldn't get any better. However, as proven in the Very Cavallari season 2 supertease (returning Sunday, Mar. 3 at 10 p.m.), great success comes with even greater sacrifice.
Case in point: the lifestyle mogul is seen admitting to best friend Kelly Henderson that "Jay and I are in a serious funk, right now." Sadly, this appears to be an ongoing issue for the power couple.
"When you were playing football, I had to give up my whole life," Kristin further laments while on a yacht with Jay. "I don't feel that from you."
And it seems that Kristin is also navigating drama in her professional life, as her expanded Uncommon James crew are seemingly at each other's throats once more.
In fact, Kristin's right hand Brittainy Taylor is not so lovingly called a "devil" by a fellow employee in the clip above.
"I will throw you under the bus in a heartbeat," longtime Uncommon James employee Reagan Agee seemingly threatens Brittainy.
Understandably, Cavallari has no time for the workplace drama as her mind is on business—and business alone.
"I actually don't care if everybody's best friends," Kristin notes to her team. "I'm trying to run a f--king company and I need the best people possible."
For all of this drama and more, be sure to take a look at the video above.
