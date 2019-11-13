Fame isn't for everyone.

In fact, Sunday's all-new E! True Hollywood Story discusses how 3 Doors Down lead guitarist Matt Roberts' anxiety and stage fright led to a deadly opioid addiction. Amid the "Kryptonite" band's immense success, it's said Roberts became overwhelmed by the constant attention.

"The red carpet of life was rolled out, but Matt really struggled with stress and the pressure," father Darrell Roberts notes in the clip above. "Being in the public eye, I think the pills is something that he turned to to help him cope."

According to Dr. Drew Pinsky, for those not addicted to drugs, medication might be a reasonable solution for anxiety struggles. However, in Roberts' case, he felt the musician should've found an alternative solution due to the hardships of touring.

As E! readers surely recall, the former 3 Doors Down rocker died on August 20, 2016 from an overdose. He was 38 years old.