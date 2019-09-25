Wondering what to expect from E!'s True Hollywood Story when the iconic series returns on Oct. 6? E! is inviting fans and future audiences to experience the narratives they'll watch play out onscreen next weekend!

How is this possible? In partnership with POPSUGAR, E! is treating True Hollywood Story enthusiasts past and present to an immersive, exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the show's upcoming episode lineup with a pop-up exhibit aptly titled, "E! True House of Hollywood." The event is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 5, and will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., so attendees can make the most of its three-dimensional treasures.

Celebrating the new THS season as well as the real-life stories that inspired it, "E! True House of Hollywood" will saturate its guests with pop cultural content from all sides. And courtesy of its spacious locale—the exhibition will set up shop inside The House on Sunset, one of West Hollywood's iconic art and event venues—it promises to do so with authenticity, flair and impressive detail.