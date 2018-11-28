Remembering a legend.

In this clip from tonight's season finale of Total Divas, Nattie Neidhart and her family make arrangements for Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart's funeral. Understandably, the Total Divas star is determined to give her late father "the best send-off ever."

"I want people to know that we love my dad so much and that, you know, he's making us cry so much because he was that great," Nattie tearfully relays in a confessional.

Together, Nattie and her loved ones create a memory table for the late WWE star. Not only do the Neidharts place "Anvil" memorabilia on display, but they also hang up items from Jim's childhood.

Per the 36-year-old wrestler, she just wants her father to have "that last little spotlight."