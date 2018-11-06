Home is where the heart is, and for Trinity Fatu, part of her heart is in Atlanta.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, a homesick Trin opens up to her family about wanting to get a place in Atlanta.

"You guys love it here?" Trinity asks her Uncle Buck. "You know, I really do," he replies. "You should move up here."

But it's not as easy as it sounds.

"I think the most I could go for being away from home is probably once a month," Trinity admits.

"And you know I love John, that's my nephew. That's my nephew, but I miss you sometimes," Uncle Buck confesses. "You know, we good for the soul."

While Trinity is all for it, it's her husband Jimmy Uso (John) who is a little more dead set on staying put in Florida.