by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 11:02 AM
Home is where the heart is, and for Trinity Fatu, part of her heart is in Atlanta.
In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, a homesick Trin opens up to her family about wanting to get a place in Atlanta.
"You guys love it here?" Trinity asks her Uncle Buck. "You know, I really do," he replies. "You should move up here."
But it's not as easy as it sounds.
"I think the most I could go for being away from home is probably once a month," Trinity admits.
"And you know I love John, that's my nephew. That's my nephew, but I miss you sometimes," Uncle Buck confesses. "You know, we good for the soul."
While Trinity is all for it, it's her husband Jimmy Uso (John) who is a little more dead set on staying put in Florida.
E!
"I wish he would come with me or take breaks with me or take vacations with me, but he's so into his routine, how he wants things and being there for the kids, which I totally understand," Trin explains. "I just miss family and this is the closest I can get to family and I can't go another year feeling like that."
While it's the first we've heard of Trinity's desire to move to Atlanta, it's something she's been thinking about for some time now.
"No lie, Uncle Buck can read my mind like nobody else. I had already been feeling it and wanting and thinking maybe to get a place in Atlanta," Trinity admits to the camera. "It'll be great for the kids to have somewhere to come to when they're out of school and more things to do. Atlanta is just a bigger, more exciting city."
See the homesick wrestler open up on wanting to move closer to family in the clip above!
Returns Sept 19 @ 9e|6p
