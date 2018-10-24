by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 11:03 AM
It's time for a dance-off!
In this clip from tonight's Total Divas, Nikki Bella has a special gift for birthday girls Nattie Neidhart and Nia Jax.
"You guys probably all know Sharna from Dancing With the Stars and this is Brinn Nicole, she's also an amazing dancer that you probably have seen her videos on Instagram," Nikki tells the girls. "Since we're doing the whole birthday wars, what I thought was they'd each take a team and we'd come up with a dance and we're gonna actually perform at it one of the nightclubs tomorrow night."
After her experience at DWTS, Nikki felt this would be the ultimate birthday surprise for the girls.
"Dancing With the Stars has such a special place in my heart. I felt like I kinda lost myself for a while and it was weird, dancing just kinda lit that fire under my ass and I found myself again," Nikki reveals to the camera. "And I just know for a fact because how I felt with Dancing With the Stars, these girls are really gonna love it once they perform their dance live."
E!
The girls tried to pick their teams, but it's going to be up to the pros to decide.
"This is not like anything Nikki did on Dancing With the Stars," DWTS pro Sharna Burgess explains. "I created this with Brinn and she's the creator of Pumpfident, which is sexy, amazing women dancing in heels and so we've created a routine for you guys to do."
The girls won't see what their competing team will doing til the night of, making the dance-off truly a birthday surprise.
Nervous Nia turns to some liquid courage to get the ball rolling.
"I'm gonna take a shot," Nia announces. "I throw people around, I don't dance. I shake my ass and that's about it and that's not considered dancing."
See Nikki's big birthday surprise for Nia and Nattie in the clip above!
Returns Sept 19 @ 9e|6p
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?