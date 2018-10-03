by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 7:00 PM
Getting her groove back.
On this week's all-new Total Divas, Nattie Neidhart was left shaken up after a wardrobe malfunction caused her to accidentally reveal her private parts to a WWE audience. To make matters worse, "the epic wardrobe malfunction" went viral after a fan captured a picture of the snafu.
This negative press left Nattie particularly on edge as she was slated to start a big storyline with Ronda Rousey.
"Everybody's joking around, but I'm supposed to be starting a huge storyline with Ronda," the WWE veteran vented to her loved ones. "And I'm not even gonna be taken seriously because all everybody's thinking about when they see me is literally seeing my entire crotch."
Neidhart's spirits were further squashed when her mother bought her a pile of oversized panties.
"I just can't get over these pictures of me," Jim Neidhart's daughter confessed to Nia Jax ahead of a match. "I've spent my entire career trying to make sure that I never have a DUI or a drug test failure."
Thankfully, Nia knew just what to say to help Nattie overcome her insecurities. "You didn't have a DUI or a drug thing, your freakin' wardrobe malfunctioned…who cares?" the Australian born wrestler relayed. "It's not something that you can control. You can control how you get in the ring and what you do and you're amazing at this so stop letting everything get to you."
After the pep talk, Nattie resolved to stop being in her own head and chose to focus on her match with Ronda, which turned out to be pretty amazing. Following a brutal hit from a competitor, the MMA fighter turned WWE athlete came to Nattie's rescue and the twosome won the match.
"Tonight was another block in our story," Nattie gushed to Ronda. "It was so f--king good. You know what it is? It's huge. F--king huge."
However, Nattie wasn't the only wrestler causing controversy for the WWE. Although things weren't exactly soaring for Lana's wrestling career, she was ready to sell the movie she had produced and starred in.
In an attempt to build buzz for the flick, Lana and husband Rusev headed to Los Angeles to interact with the paparazzi. Sadly, a staged meeting with some paps didn't go according to plan, so Lana came up with a risqué way to get some attention.
We're, of course, talking about the fake sex on the beach Lana orchestrated for a photo shoot. Since Lana and Rusev work for a "PG company," the blonde athlete made sure that she and her man wore nude items to cover up their private parts.
Regardless, the WWE was still furious about the images as it set a bad example for fans. Thus, the couple were pulled aside to speak with Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano.
"So you guys had a pretty interesting weekend, huh?" Carrano asked the twosome. "I'm not a big Twitter guy as you know or Instagram, but the one that I found which was really cool was this one on celebrities uncovered naked, nude photos."
See Paige Make a Major Announcement at WrestleMania on Total Divas: ''This Is One of the Hardest Things I'll Ever Have to Say''
Per Mark, he wished the duo came to him first as he could've protected their "tails" if this stunt backlashed.
"Guys, we work at a PG company. This is unacceptable," Carrano maintained. "What are the eight year old girls who follow you think about this?"
Even though Lana acknowledged that Mark made "a good point," she didn't regret going through with the NSFW photo shoot.
"In life you never make it far playing it safe, you have to take risks," Lana noted in a confessional. "You also have to be prepared to live with the consequences of the risks that you are taking. So? That's what I did."
Amid Lana's resolve to "capture WWE's attention" for more screen time, Trinity Fatu (known professionally as Naomi) also vowed to make changes in her life. Following her husband Jonathan Fatu (AKA Jimmy Uso)'s health transformation, Trinity agreed to try and eat healthy as well.
Unfortunately, Trinity has quite the sweet tooth and found the experience a lot harder than she imagined. "I get it, I know I have to eat clean and eat healthy," Trinity admitted to the cameras after her husband purged their home of sugar. "But the more he tries to keep me away from the sweets, the more I crave it and the more I want it."
After failing at Jon's diet, Trinity confessed to her husband that she wouldn't be able to quit sweets altogether.
"I support Jon 100 percent, but I feel like I can still support him without having to follow him and doing exactly what he's doing," Fatu concluded to the Total Divas cameras. "I have to do it my way and when I get ready."
For everything else that went down on this week's episode, watch the recap video above!
Returns Sept 19 @ 9e|6p
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?